Drug Take Back Oct. 24

PENN YAN – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will conduct a Drug Tak Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 to give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The annual spring event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash may pose potential environmental, safety, and health hazards.

In the past, consumers were told to flush unwanted drugs—and despite technological advances and research, low levels of drugs have been found in N.Y.’s waters.

Flushed medications have been found in New York lakes, rivers, and streams

Fish and other aquatic wildlife experience behavioral and physical changes through continuous exposure to low levels of medications

Drug-resistant bacteria can develop

Wastewater treatment plants may not filter all medications

Bring your over-the-counter, pet, and prescription medications for disposal at the rear of the Yates County Courthouse at 415 Liberty Street, Penn Yan where YCSO uniformed officers will greet you with masks on for safety at the drive-through event and take it for proper disposal. The service is free and anonymous, with no exit of your vehicle, and no questions asked.

Permanent drug drop-box locations are also available in Yates County at the Public Safety Building in Penn Yan 24/7, and Mondays–Fridays at the Starkey Town Hall in Dundee and the Rushville Village Office.

“These daily availability locations have been used by many,” says Sheriff Ron Spike, “and we thank you for the proper disposal of medications.”