Police reports for the week of October 14

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Two grown men have been arrested for throwing eggs at businesses in downtown Penn Yan Sept. 23. Cody R. Button, 24, of Main St., Penn Yan, and Baragon J. Passamonte, 21 of Clifton Springs, were arrested last week by Penn Yan Police after their investigation of complaints that numerous eggs had been thrown at a number of local businesses causing damage. Both men were charged with disorderly conduct, and were released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

James H. Petersen, 60, of Edwina St., Dundee was arrested Sept. 30 by PYPD for driving with a revoked license. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) ticket and will answer in Penn Yan Village Court. The vehicle he was driving was towed by Metal Recovery back to their shop.

Samuel J. Knapp, 38, of Sharon St. Geneva, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 3 by Yates County Deputies responding to a verbal and physical domestic incident on Phelps Road in Middlesex where he yelled at and pushed and shoved members of his family. He was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Samantha E. Hansen, 30, of Penn Yan, was issued a village court summons Oct. 5 by Penn Yan Police for her dog running at large after her dog got loose and knocked down a person walking their dog. Hansen’s dog then attacked the other dog causing injuries to its neck. The other dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in is expected to make a full recovery.

Zackery Jetadyea Budweizer Boyd Schneider, 29, of Penn Yan, was arrested Oct. 6 by PYPD for driving with a suspended license. Schneider allegedly attempted to deceive Officers by giving the name and information of another person due to being on parole and fearing an arrest for a violation of parole. Schneider was charged with 2nd-degree criminal impersonation, 2nd-degree AUO, unlicensed operation, and failing to notify DMV of address change. He was processed and released on tickets to appear in village court at a later date.

Kevin R. Northrup, 66, of Penn Yan, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 6 by PYPD issued for his dog running at large after a dog under his control bit a pedestrian who was walking on North Ave. Sept. 30. Police completed a dangerous dog referral on the matter and Northrup will answer in village court.

Ross W. Andrews, 63, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by PYPD for suspended registration and uninspected motor vehicle. He will answer in village court.

Douglas Derr, 53, of Penn Yan, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 7 by Penn Yan Police for 2nd-degree harassment after he allegedly threatened to shoot another person. Derr is to answer in village court later.

Yates County Deputies report a barn fire occurred at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 8 at 2944 Corwin Road in Jerusalem, the home of Len Saner. Branchport Fire Dept. and Penn Yan Ambulance responded. The firefighters were able to put out the fire, saving the structure. Investigation revealed that the south end of the small barn caught fire where the home owner had been using a blow torch earlier in the day.

Andrew Sperr, 26, of Seneca St., Penn Yan, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana by PYPD Oct. 9 as they patrolled the Outlet Trail.

A two car motor vehicle accident with multiple injuries occurred at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 10 on Rte. 14A near The Windmill. Yates County Deputies and Emergency Management, N.Y. State Troopers, Penn Yan Fire Dept., Penn Yan and Dundee Ambulances, Medic 55, and Mercy Flight responded. Investigation determined that driver, Kelly L. Fritz, 57, of Franklin Pa., was distracted and did not see the vehicle driven by Amy L. Bartell, 47, of Lakeview, N.Y., slowing in traffic, and was unable to avoid colliding with Bartell’s vehicle. Bartell and a passenger in Fritz’s vehicle, Nancy A. Zacherl, 62, of Oil City, Pa., were taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A passenger in the Bartell vehicle, Noreen K. Giancarlo, 71, of East Aurora, was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for possible back/neck injuries. All other passengers were treated and released at the scene. Fritz was charged with following too closely, and will answer in Barrington Town Court.

Alicia A. Beard, 36, of Horseheads, was ticketed Oct. 10 by PYPD for driving with a suspended registration. She will answer in village court.

Brian Kriedler, 20, of Keuka St., Penn Yan, was arrested Oct. 11 by PYPD after he turned himself in on a bench warrant for failure to appear in Penn Yan Village Court. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

Christopher A. Lovejoy, 20, of Penn Yan, was ticketed Oct. 11 by PYPD fror driving with a suspended registration. He will answer in village court.