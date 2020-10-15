PY FFA named 3-Star Chapter

Penn Yan FFA chapter of Penn Yan, NY, named 3-Star Chapter for 2020 National Chapter award by National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS — The Penn Yan FFA chapter of Penn Yan, NY, has been recognized as a 3-star ranked chapter in the 2020 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implements the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer and will be recognized at the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 27–29. Tune in to RFD-TV or any National FFA social media on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 a.m. to see the Penn Yan FFA chapter being recognized for this amazing accomplishment.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned through the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

FFA activities

Even though many activities have been canceled this year, the Penn Yan FFA has been keeping busy. The Penn Yan FFA adopted a two-mile stretch of Rte. 54 on the east side of Keuka Lake. Saturday, Sept. 19, advisor Carlie Bossard and four FFA members collected eight bags of garbage along their two-mile of Adopt a Highway. Most of what they picked up was fast food wrappers and bottles and cans. Help keep the highways and clean and throw your trash out in a garbage can and not out your window.

The Penn Yan FFA is also having their annual chicken barbecue Oct. 31 from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Fireman’s Field behind Knapp & Schlappi Lumber. Pick up only, dinners are $10 each and include a half chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, salt potatoes, and roll. See a Penn Yan FFA member or email advisor Carlie Bossard at cbossard@pycsd.org to reserve tickets. Limited walk-ins will be available. The chapter will use the money raised to help run chapter activities throughout this year.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.