Student teacher with COVID-19 at Marcus Whitman

RUSHVILLE – Marcus Whitman High School closed Friday after a student teacher tested positive with COVID-19.

Ontario County Public Health officials informed Superintendent Chris Brown Thursday of the student teacher’s positive test, adding that the teacher had been on duty in classrooms throughout Monday and Tuesday.

It is not known whether the student teacher is connected to the recent outbreak at Keuka College. Currently nine employees and 10 students who were in the classrooms are under quarantine.

In the meantime, the classrooms have been thoroughly cleaned with plans to conduct an even deeper cleaning process. Brown says the high school has the capability to immediately go virtual if deemed necessary.