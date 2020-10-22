Police reports for the week of October 21

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Mark E. Dean, 45, of Penn Yan, and Merissa “Sonny” Johnson, 27, of Dundee, were arrested Oct. 12 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for an infraction. Earlier in the day, police saw Dean driving Johnson’s vehicle, and a license check showed his to be under seven suspensions but lost sight of him. Later, as the search continued, the pair were seen entering Penn Yan again, were stopped, and consented to a vehicle search. Police found seven bags of suspected fentanyl, two hypodermic syringes, and ammunition. The pair had allegedly bought the fentanyl earlier in the day in Rochester. Both were charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of hypodermic instruments. Dean was also charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO). Johnson was also charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia and inadequate exhaust. They were released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Aurora E. Karow Serrano, 22, of Spring Glen, was arrested Oct. 13 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving with a suspended registration for lapsed insurance. A license check showed that to also be suspended. She was charged with 3rd-degree AUO and driving with a suspended registration and was released with appearance tickets.

Sheena Slavick, 33, of Dundee, was arrested at 11:23 p.m Oct. 13 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving with a suspended license. As they approached, police saw her trying to conceal marijuana in her purse. She was charged with 3rd-degree AUO and 2nd-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and was released with appearance tickets.

Richard J. Gordon, 48, of Rushville, was arrested for drunk driving Oct. 14 by Penn Yan Police. Showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and passing a red light. He was processed and later released with appearance tickets.

A car vs. train accident occurred Oct. 15 at the crossing on Seneca St. in Dresden. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies report Caleb B.J. Bailey, 17, of Dresden, failed to stop for the oncoming Norfolk & Southern train, which struck the rear passenger side of the car. Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Dresden Fire Dept. also responded. Passenger Emma Jo Chrysler, 15, of Dresden, was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Bailey and passenger Norman D. Rossman, 22, of Penn Yan, were unhurt. Bailey was charged with failure to stop at a rail crossing and will answer in Torrey Town Court.

Robert E. Miller, 31, of Middlesex, was stopped Oct. 16 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration. A license check showed that was also suspended. He was also charged with 3rd-degree AUO and was released with appearance tickets.

Stephanie L. Sample, 38, of Penn Yan, was stopped Oct. 16 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with 3rd-degree AUO and was released with an appearance ticket.

A one-car accident occurred Oct. 16 on Earls Hill Road in Penn Yan. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies report Jenna R. Thompson, 31, of Dundee, lost control while rounding a corner. Her vehicle left the road and rolled over. Benton & Bellona Fire Depts., Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Mercy Flight responded. Thompson was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Abigail A. Erb, 20, of Penn Yan, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Oct. 18 by Penn Yan Police. She was released with an appearance ticket.