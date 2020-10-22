Windmill’s ‘Trick or Treat’ to go on

This year, Trick or Treating at The Windmill Farm and Craft Market will still go on, but under different guidelines.

Windmill Operations Manager Steve Wilson says The Windmill has modified plans for its very popular annual Halloween event.

“Trick or Treat will be held at the Windmill on Oct. 31, but unlike years past, there will be no indoor treats,” says Wilson. “Please bring your costumed kids by automobile, to the marked north entrance on Rte. 14A between Penn Yan and Dundee. Ghosts, goblins, scarecrows, witches, and who knows what will be lined along the driveway with bags of goodies for each child in the car. You may certainly park and spend some time at the Market, but we ask that once you enter, you continue to the exit on our southwest drive. We look forward to seeing cars full of costumed kids, large and small!”

The Windmill’s Trick or Treat event begins at 1 p.m and ends at 2:30.