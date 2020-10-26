Hannah Chaffer, of Naples, enrolled at St. Lawrence University

CANTON — St. Lawrence University welcomed Hannah E. Chaffer as a member of the Class of 2024. Chaffer attended Our Lady of Mercy High School.

St. Lawrence University welcomed nearly 625 new students to the community this fall, including 596 members of the Class of 2024. The newest Laurentians comprise one of the most diverse classes in St. Lawrence history. First-year students come from 32 states, Washington, D.C., and 33 countries, while 14 percent of the class are U.S. students of color and 10 percent are international students. First-generation college students comprise nearly 20 percent of the Class of 2024.

The defining characteristics of St. Lawrence students-inquisitive, supportive, and passionate-are already evident in the new cohort. With 81 percent having participated in community service and 79 percent taking part in leadership activities, this class has already demonstrated they prioritize others and are eager to step up, take action, and tackle the big issues facing local and global communities.

At St. Lawrence, each first-year student participates in the University’s nationally-recognized First-Year Program (FYP), one of the oldest living-learning programs in the country. The FYP helps students make successful transitions from high school to college. Students live together as a cohort and are taught by faculty teams, developing the writing, speaking and research skills needed to be successful in college and beyond. Students continue to hone these skills in a spring First-Year Seminar.