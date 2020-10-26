SWIO to meet in Penn Yan Oct. 29

The next meeting of the Seneca Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO) is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, in the downstairs auditorium.

Hosted by County Legislator Rick Willson, the agenda items include:

Report from the executive committee on the Seneca-Keuka Nine-Element Plan

Report on the funding of SWIO and the Watershed Steward in 2021.

Report from Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District Educator Alaina Robarge on the Seneca-Keuka Watershed partnership.

Please be mindful of your colleagues and practice social distancing and have a mask available to use if necessary.

The Seneca Lake watershed is home to 28 towns, 11 villages, five counties, and one city.

SWIO is a municipal based organization formed in 2015 to preserve, protect, and remediate ecological and water quality concerns in Seneca Lake and its surrounding watershed.

Cooperation among the municipalities working on behalf of improving Seneca Lake is one of the guiding principles of SWIO.

If your village or town has not yet joined, please contact Seneca Watershed Steward Ian Smith; address: Finger Lakes Institute, 601 South Main St, Geneva, N.Y. 14456; phone: 315-781-4559; email: ismith@hws.edu.