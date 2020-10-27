Friendship House gets facelift

Capital Fund Drive underway

The Friendship House, a food pantry and thrift store located in Middlesex, recently got spruced up. The building was in need of some tender loving care and that’s just what it received from many generous people.

Thank you to Knapp and Schlappi for your donation of paint. Thank you to Matt Paulchel owner of Clean and Green, soft washing. Your professional staff and generous donation make the building look years younger. The Lions Club of Rushville replaced steps and built railings for which we are grateful for as well. We live in a wonderful community, where many people lend a helping hand and help one another.

The Friendship House food pantry and thrift store are open 3–7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the thrift store go to budget expenses.

The “Bread Shed” is located in front of the building and stocked daily with breads, some prepared foods, and fruits and vegetables for anyone in need.

We are accepting donations for the Capital Fund Drive, with the goal to raise $125,000 to relocate to a larger location in the future. We are located at 5614 Williams Street, Middlesex, 14507.