The Cub Scouts of Pack 44 will be having their annual Scouting For Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Morgan’s Grocery. Donations benefit the Yates County Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items (non-glass preferably and unexpired), baby items, toiletries, etc. are all accepted. Cash donations are welcome and the Scouts will shop for other needed items for you.

Contact Jenn Clancy at 315-694-0918 or mrsclancy411@gmail.com for more information on this event or Scouting in Penn Yan.