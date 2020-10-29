DMV renewals due Nov. 3

PENN YAN — The N.Y. State DMV liaison informed Yates County Clerk Lois Hall last week that all registrations and inspections and non-driver ID’s that have expired during the COVID-19 period will need to be renewed by Nov. 3.

“I asked about licenses, and she indicated that she has heard nothing about licenses expiring at that time,” says Hall.

Hall advises people to make every effort to get anything that has expired renewed as soon as possible just in case all of these extensions come to an end.

“We are scheduling license renewals for Yates County residents in the office into late November at this time.

If you don’t want to wait, license renewals can be accepted through the DMV drop box on the steps at the entrance to the building; or through the mail sent to the DMV, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

The following are required:

MV44 – Application for license, permit, or non-driver ID; or the renewal form received by mail

Vision test- This can be either from an eye care provider within the last year or a vision registry. Village Drug in Penn Yan and Wegmans in Geneva are doing these locally at a cost of $10.

Check or Credit Card document completed.

Hall says these renewals are processed daily with a turn-around time of two to three days.

For new licenses, permits, IDs, and other-state reciprocities, applicants will need to make an appointment.

DMV is also making appointments for Yates County residents for registrations for new plates and transfers of plates on Wednesdays and Fridays. They are continuing to accept any transaction at the dropbox or by mail.

Those with questions or issues you may contact Hall directly at 315-536-5528.