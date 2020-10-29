Dundee Elementary student tests positive

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Keuka College cases slow as community spread widens

DUNDEE — Dundee Central School Superintendent Kelly Houck messaged DCS families Sunday to inform them that the Yates County Public Health (YCPH) had alerted her one elementary student had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Public Health, the student last attended school Thursday, Oct. 22. Per privacy guidelines, no additional identifying information can be shared.

Houck stated that all the 10 affected students and one staff member have been contacted and are being monitored by Public Health.

“If you have not been contacted, no further action is required on your part. We do not need to move to full remote instruction as a result of this positive case,” said Houck in her message. “This is an ongoing and fluid situation, however, we will continue to work with the Yates County Public Health to monitor and adjust our response(s) as needed.” She adds that DCS is following all Yates County Public Health recommendations.

“They have been and continue to be a great partner through this process,” says Houck. “Due to our strong diligence and efforts in minimizing exposure risks to the greatest extent possible, we were able to confine quarantining efforts to one classroom.

“Although this is the first known case of COVID-19 occurring in Dundee CSD, we can expect that it won’t be our last. If we continue to practice proper hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face coverings, we will minimize risk of spread and exposure. Safeguarding the health and safety of our schools is our highest priority. Please continue to practice these safety precautions with fidelity so we can reduce the chance of infection to others.”

Yates County Public Health Deputy Director Sara Christensen credits Dundee’s precautions and small class sizes for limiting the spread. In recent weeks, the Dundee/Bradford high school boys soccer team was placed in quarantine due to contact tracing in an unrelated case, but with no positive tests or Covid symptoms, all the Dundee members of the team were cleared to return to classes last week.

Houck praises the school faculty and students for adhering to their reopening plan which has been very successful in limiting the spread. All classes at DCS are limited to nine to 11 students per class.

Penn Yan

Penn Yan Academy had one freshman student test positive, but that student was not attending school at the time. As a result, no other cases at the school have been reported.

Keuka College

Christensen reports only one new student case was reported over the weekend, indicating the effect of the super-spreader off-campus party may finally be coming to an end. Of the 113 total students and three employees, 103 are now resolved.

Community

Christensen reports 11 new cases unrelated to the college were reported in the community over the weekend, five of which are close contacts of previously reported cases. This brings the overall total to 212 with 33 active, two hospitalized, and 172 recovered. With the new cases, Christensen expects the number in isolation quarantine will rise from 123 as of Monday.