FLMuseum finishes season, opens trails

BRANCHPORT — The Finger Lakes Museum was not unique in its challenges this year, as the shift to working from home caused several in-person programs to cease. However, the virtual programming that took place and the updated, revamped in-person programming made for a successful program season nevertheless.

With over 300 participants in the programming season partaking in self-guided paddles, a virtual Paddle Keuka kayaking challenge, Scouts merit badge programs, outdoor concert series, and tree plantings, the Museum was the perfect backdrop for these socially distanced events. Thrilled to provide recreation and education to the community during a time of difficulty, the Museum is grateful for the outdoor space that makes up the 29-acre campus.

In addition to programming, the wetland work continued throughout the season. Interpretive signage dots the newly named Sugar Creek walking trail, providing visitors with information on the habitats, flora, fauna, and wildlife one might see while taking in the sights along the walk. Two additional themed trails grace the wetlands, as the painted rock trail and the gnome trail surprise with their cheerful pops of color.

Building on the success of the year, with program planning for 2021 in mind, the Museum will be participating in FLXGives Nov. 13, a one-day fundraising event, to raise funds for a fleet of youth kayaks and paddles. Last year’s fundraising was successful in financing the now-completed concrete floor of the Creekside Center barn, which also gained outdoor decking on both sides.

Information is available at www.FLXGives.org. Museum information, including volunteer opportunities and upcoming events, is available at www.FingerLakesMuseum.org.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.