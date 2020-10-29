Police reports for the week of October 28

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

TRICIA L. LANDERS, 49, of Rubin Dr. Rushville, was charged with driving with a suspended registration and an inadequate muffler Oct. 20 by Penn Yan Police. She was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

CHRISTIAN C. HORTON, 40, of Newton, N.C. was arrested Oct. 20 by N.Y. State Troopers after he was stopped in Steuben County. Horton was wanted by Penn Yan Police on a warrant for a traffic offense from 2017. Troopers took him into custody and turned him over to PYPD. He was held in the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

GIOVANY C. MORALES, 22, of Penn Yan, was charged with driving with a suspended registration for lapsed insurance Oct. 20 by Penn Yan Police. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

JAMES A CROSSNO, 50, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 22 by Penn Yan Police responding to a report he was seen on camera lying in the drive of the Yates County Public Safety Building. Upon interviewing him, they found he had property stolen from a village resident. He was charged with petit larceny and was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

TYLER S. SOKOLOSKY, 27, of Liberty St., Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 22 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was also charged with inadequate muffler and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

COLLIN J. GUARINO, 26, of Lyons St., Naples, was arrested Oct. 22 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies after being stopped in Rushville. Smelling of alcohol, he failed field sobriety tests and was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, driving with an open container of alcohol, and speeding. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment.

JOHN E. MACKENZIE, 53, of Atlanta, N.Y., was arrested Oct. 23 by N.Y. State Troopers responding to a report of menacing with a firearm in the town of Urbana. He was charged with 2nd degree menacing and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. He was released on bond to answer in Urbana Town Court later.

ZACHARY L. HOWLAND, of Vine Road, Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation Oct. 23 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

ROBERT W. PARISH, 35, of Penn Yan, was arrested Oct. 24 by State Troopers after being stopped for an infraction in Dundee. A license check showed his to be revoked. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

ISRAEL SANCHEZ, 21, of Stark Ave., Penn Yan, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Oct. 24 by Penn Yan Police. He was released with an appearance ticket.

THOMAS P. READING, 24, of Newtown Pa., was arrested for drunk driving Oct. 24 in Benton. He was charged with common law DWI and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater and was later released with appearance tickets for Benton Town Court.