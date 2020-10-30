Abigail King receives first Dundee Rotary Student of the Month

At the Oct. 14 regular meeting of the Dundee Rotary Club, Dundee Central School Senior Abby King (center) received the first Rotary Student of the Month award from President John Frederick (L). Abby was accompanied to the meeting by Rotarian and DCS Superintendent Kelly Houck (R) who spoke highly of Abby’s many accomplishments and activities that led to her achievement of this award. The award is given to a K-12 student who displays positive representation of the school, characteristics of good citizenship, and school and community involvement. In his recommendation of Abby, High School Principal Chris Arnold stated that “Abby is a student who is involved in the community (as is her family) and has done a great job of being a team member in her ...” Abby is the daughter of Paul and Sue King of Dundee.