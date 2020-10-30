New Chronicle-Express contact information
Due to regional corporate reorganization, contact information for The Chronicle-Express is changing.
• All News, Sports, Obituaries, Upcoming Events, Community Announcements, and local information should be directed to:
John Christensen, Staff Writer
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 200
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Phone: 315-536-4422
Email: News@Chronicle-Express.com
• All Payments and Billing matters to:
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 580
Hornell, NY 14843
Attn: Sandra Eveland
Phone: 607-324-1425 ext. 251
Email: seveland@gatehousemedia.com
• All Subscription and Classified inquiries to:
Madeline Verdi, Customer Service
Email: MVerdi@localiq.com
Phone: 315-536-4422
• All Advertising inquiries should be directed to:
Heather Falkey, Advertising Director
Phone: 585-905-4157
Email: HFalkey@localiq.com
• All Legal Notices to:
Beth Hults
Phone: 607-661-2424
Email: BHults@localiq.com