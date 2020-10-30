SUBSCRIBE NOW

Penn Yan Moose and PYFD donate smoke detectors

The Penn Yan Moose Lodge recently donated $500 and the Penn Yan Fire Department chipped in another $490 to buy 60 smoke detectors for those in need.

The Penn Yan Moose Lodge have joined forces with the Penn Yan Fire Dept. to buy almost $1,000 of smoke detectors for those in need. Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co. provided the detectors at cost. From left, Penn Yan Moose Lodge Governor Jim Dinehart, PYFD 2nd Asst, Chief Mike Petersen, 3rd Asst. Chief Ricky Simpson, Chief Frank Ellis, 2nd Asst. Chief Derek Christensen, and Moose Officer Frank Morris.

Penn Yan Fire Chief Frank Ellis says the detectors will be purchased locally from Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co. “They gave us a very good deal on the smoke detectors. We plan on giving them to people that can’t afford to buy them.” The volunteer firemen are also offering to install the detectors for those who need assistance. Those wishing to accept a donated detector may call Ellis at 315-694-1212.