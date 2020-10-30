Penn Yan Moose and PYFD donate smoke detectors

The Penn Yan Moose Lodge recently donated $500 and the Penn Yan Fire Department chipped in another $490 to buy 60 smoke detectors for those in need.

Penn Yan Fire Chief Frank Ellis says the detectors will be purchased locally from Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co. “They gave us a very good deal on the smoke detectors. We plan on giving them to people that can’t afford to buy them.” The volunteer firemen are also offering to install the detectors for those who need assistance. Those wishing to accept a donated detector may call Ellis at 315-694-1212.