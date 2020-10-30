Murder in Pulteney

State Police have arrested Sherri A. Ballam, age 57, of Brown Road, Pulteney, Oct. 29 for murder in the second degree.

On October 29, 2020, at approximately 10:06 a.m., the State Police responded to a residence on Gloades Corners Road, in the town of Pulteney, Steuben County for a report of a deceased male. State Police investigators are on scene interviewing individuals who reside in the area.

UPDATE:

Ballam was committed to the Steuben County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment. The victim was identified as John L. Ballam, age 63, of Brown Road, Pulteney, New York. The victim is the husband of the suspect, Sherri A. Ballam. The investigation is on-going and further details will be released in the future. State Police are being assisted by the Wayland Police Department, Cohocton Police Department, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Bath at 607-776-2136.