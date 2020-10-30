Zadul sentenced to 9 years in prison

John Christensen

High-speed chase in January resulted in gun and drug charges

PENN YAN — For a late-night car chase, an off-road wreck, and a confrontation with police in early January, the last of three people arrested for weapons and drug charges was sentenced last week in Yates County Criminal Court.

BRADLEY ZADUL, 40, of Niagara Falls, convicted of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony) in a negotiated plea bargain as a second felony offender, was sentenced to 9 years in prison, followed by 5 years parole, by Judge Jason Cook Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Yates County Criminal Court.

Police reported seeing Zadul leaving a suspected drug location in Penn Yan driving an uninspected vehicle in the early hours of Jan. 2. They stopped him for the violation at East Elm and Main Streets, but as officers approached the vehicle, Zadul fled the stop. They pursued Zadul through the village north on Rte. 14A into Benton at speeds over 100 mph, turning east on Buckle Road and to North Flat Street where Zadul left the roadway and attempted to drive through a farmer’s field in a small Mazda station wagon. Zadul broke through an electric fence and struck a barn before driving into a ditch. Zadul attempted to flee on foot and was tasered by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies who were assisting in the pursuit.

While searching Zadul, PYPD located a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his waistband and a sheath knife on his belt. Officers also located a sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun in the vehicle that had the serial number defaced, along with several bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Zadul’s vehicle was impounded, and a further search revealed a .22 caliber revolver, along with numerous bags of marijuana seeds, over $1,100 in cash, a baton, knives, and drug paraphernalia. Police also located a full Kingsmen Motorcycle Club vest along with numerous Kingsmen patches, and say Zadul appears to be a member of the Kingsmen, which has been involved in criminal activity in Western New York and has chapters in other states.

As a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, Zadul was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C felony), three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), unlawfully fleeing police, resisting arrest, DWAI by drugs, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding.

Zadul’s codefendants, JESSICA OWEN, 31, of Umatilla, Fla. and CHARLES BUCHANAN, 38, of Penn Yan, who were also arrested at the end of that high-speed pursuit through Penn Yan at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 2, previously negotiated pleas and have been sentenced.

Zudul also had three active warrants from other Law Enforcement agencies that were separately prosecuted in other jurisdictions.