Finger Lakes Produce Auction celebrating 20 years

YATES COUNTY — The Finger Lakes Produce Auction is celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2020—and that has been 20 years of success and expansion for the auction—and added prosperity and diversity for the region’s agricultural economy.

The FLPA was formed in the year 2000 by a coalition of local shareholders so that Finger Lakes area produce growers could have a way of marketing their product to quality-minded buyers—both commercial and private—through open, competitive bidding, and it has grown each year since.

Vegetables such as tomatoes, cantaloupe, tree fruits, beans, squash, pumpkins, melons, grapes, and flowers are auctioned off, usually in large quantities, primarily to grocers and other vendors who will resell the product. Hay and straw are auctioned off in the parking lot by the truckload to local farmers. Their website lists their full auction schedule and what’s in season.

• Current Produce Auction Schedule: Fridays, year-round at 9 a.m. (No Produce Auction on Black Friday.)

• Hay and Straw Auctions: Fridays, year-round at noon (Regular Hay Auction on Black Friday at 11:15 a.m.)

Check out the Auction Schedule to find special auctions that include farm machinery, tools, building materials, quilts, crafts, Christmas trees, and wreaths.

All auctions are open to the public to buy and/or sell, but during the pandemic, everyone must wear a mask, and no children are allowed. If you are coming to just watch—please stay home.

Finger Lakes Produce Auction

3691 Route 14A, Penn Yan, N.Y.

Phone: 315-531-8446

Website: www.fingerlakesproduceauction.com