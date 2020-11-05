Police reports for the week of Nov. 4

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

A house fire was reported Oct. 25 at 259 Rock Stream Road in Starkey. Dundee, Himrod, Watkins Glen, Tyrone, and Wayne Fire Depts. responded with Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Management. As smoke was coming from the south end of the building, owner Kelly C. Stone told Deputies the house was not occupied at the time. The cause remains under investigation.

Daniel J. Smith II, 39, of Cherry Lane, Sodus, was arrested Oct. 25 by YCSO on a warrant charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing and 2nd-degree harassment from an Oct. 21 incident. He was held at the Yates County Jail to appear in Centralized Arraignment Court.

A one-car accident occurred Oct. 27 on East Sherman Hollow Road near Yatesville Road where driver Brandon A. Dinehart, 29, of Italy Friend Road, Branchport, struck a deer causing his airbag to deploy. YCSO, Branchport-Keuka Park Fire Dept., and Penn Yan Ambulance Corps responded. Dinehart was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital with neck pain.

Larry C. Nageldinger, 63, of Bigelow Ave., Dundee was arrested for drunk driving following a hit-and-run accident Oct. 27 on Bigelow Ave. An off-duty YCSO Investigator identified him as the driver. Failing field sobriety and chemical tests, he was taken into custody and charged with DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released with appearance tickets for Starkey Town Court.

Bailey L. Harris, 22, of Ellison Road, Corning, was arrested Oct. 29 by Penn Yan Police after turning himself in on a warrant for violation of probation. He was held for arraignment and was remanded to the county jail in lieu of $100 bail.

Robert W. Parrish Jr., 35, of Penn Yan, was arrested Oct. 29 by Penn Yan Police after he failed to return a borrowed vehicle to its owner at the agreed time. He was found in Dundee by N.Y. State Police Oct. 24, and later turned himself in at the PYPD on a charge of 3rd-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Jared D. Bradley, 23, of Robinson Lane, Bath, was charged Oct. 29 by Penn Yan police for driving with a suspended registration and without insurance. He was released with appearance tickets for the village court.

Randy M. Whitney, 55, of Bay Dr., Middlesex, was arrested Oct. 30 by YCSO for the theft of a political sign from Dunton Road near Rte. 364. He was charged with petit larceny and was released with an appearance ticket for Middlesex Town Court.

Juanita Wright, 22, of Dundee-Starkey Road, Dundee, was arrested Oct. 30 by PYPD after a traffic stop where she was a passenger found with marijuana. She was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful possession and released with an appearance ticket.

Richard S. Taylor, 26, of Dundee, was arrested Oct. 30 by PYPD for driving a vehicle with plates from another vehicle. He was charged with driving with a suspended registration for lapsed insurance and switched plates. He was also found with marijuana pipes with residue and was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful possession. He was released with appearance tickets for the village court.

Darleen M. Skotnicki, 63, of Spencer Road, Rochester, was arrested following a one-car accident with entrapment Oct. 30 on Belknap Hill Road in Jerusalem. Yates County deputies, Branchport Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded. Smelling of alcohol, she was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and was charged with DWI, 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to keep right. She will answer in Jerusalem Town Court.

Sean P. Forsyth, 28, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was arrested for drunk driving Oct. 31 by PYPD. Showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety and chemical tests, he was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and speeding. He was processed and later released with an appearance ticket for the village court.

Christopher L. Hobart, 43, of Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 1 by PYPD. While officers were investigating a separate incident, he was found with marijuana and was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful possession. He was released with an appearance ticket for village court.