Ten new COVID-19 cases last weekend

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health reported Monday that 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend.

This brings Yates County’s total to 236 positive cases, but 201 of those cases have recovered. Four people were hospitalized over the weekend, however, three had been discharged by Monday. The number of deaths is reported still at seven from earlier this year.

Public Health Deputy Director Sara Christensen reports one of the new cases is an employee of Dundee Central School, adding to the one other employee and one student reported there. Christensen says the transmission of the virus occurred outside of school in all three cases, which had no contact within the school. The same holds true for the one student and one employee reported in the Penn Yan School District. Christensen expressed her relief that COVID-19 does not seem to be spreading within the schools and commended students and staff for their diligence.

While 10 cases in three days is a much higher number than Yates County was reporting earlier this year, the seven-day average transmission rate has dropped to 2.9% from the 3.6% reported last week.

Christensen says most of the latest cases are displaying symptoms consistent with a head cold – sinus congestion, headache, runny nose—with only some experiencing a cough.

As of Monday, there were 163 people in quarantine or isolation, and 57 in travelers’ quarantine. Christensen says the travelers’ quarantine number will probably no longer be reported since the state has instituted mandatory testing for all out of state travelers after scrapping the weekly list of states on the quarantine order.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change Saturday, saying a rigorous testing standard is a better way to control the virus’ spread in New York.

Almost all states were on the state’s 14-day quarantine list, making its weekly metrics to determine who met the criteria a fluid system. Even New York itself was trending toward making its own list on Tuesday when it was next due to be updated.

Includes reporting by Joseph Spector.