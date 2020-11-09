Shelby Woodard Named Albright College Tutor

READING, Pa. – Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, has been named a Music, Politics, Sociology and Psychology Tutor at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard is majoring in child and family studies at the college.

Recommended by faculty members, peer tutors display an extensive knowledge of their particular subject areas and are selected on the basis of academic skill, leadership, character, and the ability to communicate well with others. They work with peers on an individual basis or in small group sessions to answer questions on course content and to provide study strategies.

In addition, all Albright Academic Learning Center tutors are certified by the College Reading and Learning Association’s International Tutor Training Program and must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Founded in 1856, Albright College is a diverse community of learners cultivating integrity, curiosity, connection, and resilience. The college’s flexible curriculum encourages students to combine and cross majors to create individualized academic programs. Close faculty mentorship and numerous experiential learning options create opportunities for Albright graduates to exceed their own expectations. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.