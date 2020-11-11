FLXGives 2020 fundraiser Nov. 13

Local not-for-profits benefit from 24-hour online donation drive

FLXGives (flxgives.org) is a 24-hour online fundraising event involving nonprofits from Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates Counties. This was also created by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes. Last year alone, the inaugural year for FLXGives, participating nonprofits raised over $75,000.

The next giving day will be held from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Anyone may donate. Donations through the FLXGives online portal to charitable nonprofit organizations are tax-deductible and cannot be refunded. Contributions may be made via credit and debit cards only. Donations will be received and receipted by GiveGab. Tax acknowledgments will be automatically emailed as soon as the donation is made. Donations can be made on any mobile device, laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Local not-for-profits participating in FLXGives 2020 include:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

The Extension makes a difference every day—today you can help make that difference. Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) continues to be vital to the cultural and economic well-being of our region. From what we eat and drink to how we use our natural, financial, and personal resources, Cornell Cooperative Extension touches the lives of adults and children throughout Yates County.

Yates CCE’s COVID-19 response served evolving needs in Youth Programming, Agriculture, Gardening, Lake Preservation, Quality of Life Case Management, and Invasive Species & Forestry.

Your support is needed to ensure that CCE can continue to meet the emerging needs of this challenging time. Our programs help to build a stronger community as well as contributing to the success of individuals and families. CCE Yates County is a 501©3 not-for-profit, educational institution, and your gift is essential to our ongoing success.

Dundee Library

The Dundee Library has recently completed a project that expanded the children’s room, created a teen room, and added community meeting space. The original building opened in 1920 and additions were completed in 1977, 1993, and 2020. The original wheelchair lift was installed in 1993 and it isn’t ADA compliant. The current project will add automatic doors, emergency phones, and lighting in addition to replacing the lift.

The Library serves the residents of the Dundee School District and is a member of the Southern Tier Library System.

Finger Lakes Boating Museum

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, most of the museum’s scheduled workshops, school groups, fundraisers, and other public activities have had to be canceled. In fact, most revenue-generating activities have ceased at the museum or have been modified to the museum’s detriment due to social distancing guidelines. Salaries and utilities were covered under the federal Payment Protection Plan (PPP) through June, but that funding has since been expended. Forced to close in mid-March, the Museum reopened during Phase 4, June 27, but visitation has been about half of what it was in 2019 at the same time. Large groups cannot be booked to visit, and event space rented out to large parties is prohibited due to New York State guidelines.

The Finger Lakes Boating Museum is facing a challenging year-end. Any contribution is greatly appreciated and will be used wisely and prudently to maintain the viability and strength of the organization.

The Finger Lakes Museum

The Finger Lakes Museum participated in 2019’s FLXGives and had great success in meeting their goal. Those visiting us on campus this summer have seen the results of that fundraising - the finished Creekside Center floor. The concrete floor in the barn was a perfect backdrop for the program line-up this year and couldn’t have come at a better time, as this space allowed us to safely hold socially distanced programs, meetings, and events.

This summer, FLM was busy teaching over 100 Scouts/students the basics of kayaking. With this growing population of younger kayakers, it is necessary for us to have appropriately sized and lightweight gear. This year’s FLXGives fundraiser will be going to purchase a fleet of youth kayaks and paddles so our youngest visitors can have the best experience possible. We hope that we can count on your support again to make this another successful day of giving!

The Living Well

The Living Well Mission is a safe place people turn to in times of need. Dedicated solely to helping the people of Yates County, we work diligently with existing resources or create new ones to get results.

We live by a simple motto “If there is a problem, there is a solution.” No matter what the situation, our pragmatic solutions are focused on treating everyone with compassion, dignity, and kindness.

Pennsylvania Yankee Theatre Company (PYTCo.)

The Penn Yan Theatre Company was created in 1978 to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing theater experiences and education in order to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts. It has provided Penn Yan and the surrounding community with years of popular entertainment through their successful community theatre group. PYTCo delivers quality musicals, variety shows, and plays to enthusiastic audiences numbering 500 to 1,000 or more per production. The productions offer unique and affordable live shows to the Penn Yan public that is an experience not duplicated elsewhere in the local community. They also support the drama clubs and youth programs in local schools and communities and awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

PYTCo has succeeded by countless hours of volunteer support and the generosity of the community. PYTCo volunteers range from ages five to seventy-five. These volunteers are taught the production process, including; performance, costume, makeup, set design and building, promotion, ticket sales, and house management.