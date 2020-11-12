Penn Yan Scout Troops extend their ‘Scouting for Food’

The Scouts of Troops 44, 444, and 40629 will be having their annual “Scouting For Food” drive Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Penn Yan First Baptist Church.

Scouts will be at the church to accept drop-off donations as well as going door-to-door in some neighborhoods. Donations will benefit the Yates County Food Pantry.

Non-perishable food items (non-glass preferably and unexpired), baby items, toiletries, etc. are all accepted. Cash donations are welcome, and the Scouts will even shop for other needed items for you.

Contact Jenn Clancy at 315-694-0918 or mrsclancy411@gmail.com for more information on this event or on Scouting in Penn Yan.