Police reports published Nov. 11

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Kassondra L Jensen, 33, and Joseph W. Larzelere, 35, both of Second Milo Road, Penn Yan, were arrested Nov. 3 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies following investigation of an ongoing problem of their 13 goats roaming free onto a neighbor’s property, repeatedly causing damage to their landscaping. The couple was each charged with one count of an Ag. & Markets violation, and were released with appearance tickets for Milo Town Court.

David L. McClain, 45, of Highland Dr., Dundee, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) Nov. 3 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Cristian C. Cardona, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 2 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation of a harassment complaint that he allegedly made unwanted physical contact with another person Oct 10 in the village. He was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Stearns E. Bullen, 53, of Calm Lake Dr., Farmington, was arrested Nov. 6 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for running a red light in a school zone. A license checked showed his to be revoked and with an alcohol ignition interlock device court order. He was charged with 2nd-degree AUO, driving without an interlock device, and passing a red signal. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Samuel B. Sharp Jr., 36, of Benham St., Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 6 by Penn Yan Police for disorderly conduct for shouting obscenities in front of a Benham St. residence. He was taken into custody, charged, and later released with an appearance ticket for village Court.

Alexander P. Cote, 30, of Rte. 364, Canandaigua, was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 7 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI. He was held at the county jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.