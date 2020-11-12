Potential Hepatitis A exposure at Trading Post Restaurant

BLUFF POINT – Due to a diagnosed employee at the Trading Post Restaurant on Assembly Ave. in Bluff Point, people who ate there on five dates, Oct. 18, 20, 23, 25, and 28, were potentially exposed to hepatitis A.

"Most people do not get sick when an employee at a restaurant has hepatitis A," Yates County Public Health Director Deb Minor says, "but there is still a risk."

As a result of this risk, those who might have been exposed should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A over the next 50 days.

Signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea and vomiting

abdominal pain

dark colored urine

clay-colored stools

joint pain

jaundice

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them that you may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

"If anyone ate at the restaurant on days other than those listed above, there was no exposure," assured Minor. "The Trading Post Restaurant remains open and under no restrictions. The owner and staff at the restaurant have been very cooperative with our investigation and there is currently no ongoing concern or risk to patrons."

For questions please contact our office at 315-536-5160.