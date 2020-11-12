St. Mike’s Turkey Trot goes virtual for 2020

Despite COVID, 9th annual St. Michael School 5K and Kids Fun Run will go on as online fundraiser

PENN YAN — For nine years, the Penn Yan and Keuka Lake communities, along with friends and family from the Finger Lakes region and beyond, have come together Thanksgiving morning to take part in a tradition of supporting St. Michael School. Despite the setbacks and uncertainty presented with COVID-19, the tradition will continue this year with the 9th annual 5K Turkey Trot and Fun Run going virtual.

The Trot can happen at any location and with additional days to complete it. Create your own 3.1-mile trot or 1-mile fun run course with family and friends, rain or shine, and on your own time, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

This annual event is one of St. Michael School’s most profitable fundraisers with the funds raised going to support general operations and, most importantly, the quality education each student receives. Of the 27 schools of the Diocese of Rochester Catholic Schools, St. Michael School is one of the top-performing schools in raising significant funds through its own fundraising initiatives. Thanks to the support from its community and families, this event shows the strength and support of a community St. Mike’s is proud to be a part of.

The Turkey Trot sign-up and details can be found on the St. Michael School homepage—www.StMichaelSchoolPY.com. General donations are always welcome.

St. Michael School’s mission is to provide a Christian-centered, values-based learning environment for students of all economic, racial, and spiritual backgrounds, supported by a program of academic excellence. Educating the whole child with the support of parents, teachers, alumni, and community in a unified goal to graduate students with skills to become productive and responsible citizens in the 21st century.