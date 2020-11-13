4-H Recognizes 2020 Yates County Fair-Reimagined Youth Participants

County Fair is a culmination event for 4-H members to showcase their skills and knowledge gained throughout the past 4-H year. After the cancellation of this year’s Yates County Fair due to COVID-19, Yates County 4-H staff joined forces with 4-H Educators across the state to re-think and develop opportunities for local 4-H members to take part in typical 4-H county fair experiences.

At the local level, the Yates County Agricultural Society welcomed the 4-H program to hold our regular 4-H county fair activities via small, socially distanced events throughout the summer and fall. After determining how to run such events safely and gaining approval from our county health department, we were able to hold our Yates County Fair 2020 – Re-Imagined Event, consisting of in-person 4-H project judging and 7 4-H Animal Science Shows. While this year’s event looked much different from a typical County Fair, 4-H members were still able to highlight their skills and talents, while gaining feedback from knowledgeable judges. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County would like to congratulate the following 4-H youth and thank the 4-H’ers, parents, volunteers, and community members who helped make this year’s events a success.

For 4-H Animal Science events, 8 youth exhibitors entered a total of 35 4-H animals. Honors taken in each show are listed below.

Rabbit Show

Master Showman – Laura Bagley

Reserve Master Showman – Brennan Dailey

Best of Breed Holland Lop – Brenna Hathway

Best Opposite Holland Lop – Brennan Dailey

Best of Breed Dutch – Greyson Hathway

Best of Breed Mini Rex – Ginny Savage

Best Opposite Mini Rex – Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Pet – Laura Bagley

Best of Show – Greyson Hathway

Goat Show

Master Showman – Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage

Reserve Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage

Grand Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage

Reserve Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage

Best of Show Dairy Goat – Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Full Blood Boer – Ginny Savage

Reserve Champion Full Blood Boer - Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Percentage Boer – Ginny Savage

Reserve Champion Percentage Boer -- Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Meat Goat – Ginny Savage

Best of Show Meat Goat – Ginny Savage

Horse Show

Senior Champion – Brenna Hathway

Reserve Senior Champion – Laura Bagley

Walk-Trot Champion- Elaina Catlin

Reserve Walk-Trot Champion – Keziah Catlin

Gymkhana Show

Senior Champions – Laura Bagley and Brenna Hathway

Walk-Trot Champion- John Catlin

Reserve Walk-Trot Champion – Keziah Catlin

Dog Show

First placed exhibitors included:

Grooming and Handling B – Laura Bagley

Beginner B Obedience – Keziah Catlin

Graduate Beginner A Obedience – Laura Bagley

Rally Novice B – Keziah Catlin

Rally Advanced – Laura Bagley

Agility Pre-Novice – Laura Bagley

Poultry Show

Grand Champion Showman – Brenna Hathway

Reserve Champion Showman – Greyson Hathway

Grand Champion Continental – Brenna Hathway

Reserve Champion Continental – Greyson Hathway

Grand Champion Other Standard – Laura Bagley

Reserve Champion Other Standard – Laura Bagley

Grand Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean legged) – Greyson Hathway

Reserve Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean-Legged) – Brenna Hathway

Grand Champion Bantam (Feather Legged) – Greyson Hathway

Reserve Champion Bantam (Feather Legged) – Brenna Hathway

Grand Champion Eggs – Brenna Hathway

Reserve Champion Eggs – Greyson Hathway

Best of Show – Laura Bagley

Dairy Cattle Show

Master Showman – Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Guernsey – Ginny Savage

Best of Show – Ginny Savage

A special thank you to this year’s judges who worked with Yates County 4-H to share their knowledge and experience with our youth – Jodi Hartman (Rabbit and Dog), Laura Hight (Poultry), Rebekah Bagley (Horse and Gymkhana), George Andrew Jr. (Goat), and Morgan Smithling (Dairy). Additionally, we would like to thank the Yates County Agricultural Society for allowing us to hold events at the county fairgrounds and the Bagley Family for hosting our 4-H Horse Shows.

In the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 6 4-H’ers entered a total of 35 projects. Since this year’s county fair was vastly different from year’s past, we chose to create a unique “Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined” rosette for outstanding exhibits. Projects selected for this honor will be able to go on for state-level judging and/or display in 2021. Yates County 4-H Teen, Brennan Dailey designed this rosette, with 2020 being the only year for 4-H members to receive this recognition. Youth receiving this honor and able to send their projects to the NYS Fair for judging in 2021 include Brenna and Greyson Hathway (Covid-19 Community Service Project Scrapbook), Brennan Dailey (4-H Flag), Audrey Hoffman (Two-Sided Fringed Blouse), and Greyson Hathway (Goat Milk Soaps).

The following youth also received a special Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined Rosette and will be able to send their projects to the NYS Fair in 2021 for display; Alex Hoffman (Waxed Beans), Brenna Hathway (Q-Tip Flower Painting and Pour Painting), and Greyson Hathway (Pour Painting).

A special thank you to this year’s Exhibit Hall judges, Laura Hight, Kris Pearson, Lisa Harper, and Dana Burton. Since exhibits were not able to be on display during county fair week, a traveling 4-H display was created to showcase our 4-H members’ projects. The display spent a week in the window of WFLR in Penn Yan and 2 weeks in the windows of the Masonic Building in Dundee. Thank you to both organizations for hosting our display.

For more information about 4-H in Yates County, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County at 315-536-5123, jja26@cornell.edu, or visit us online at http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth. Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.