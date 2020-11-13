4-H Recognizes 2020 Yates County Fair-Reimagined Youth Participants
County Fair is a culmination event for 4-H members to showcase their skills and knowledge gained throughout the past 4-H year. After the cancellation of this year’s Yates County Fair due to COVID-19, Yates County 4-H staff joined forces with 4-H Educators across the state to re-think and develop opportunities for local 4-H members to take part in typical 4-H county fair experiences.
At the local level, the Yates County Agricultural Society welcomed the 4-H program to hold our regular 4-H county fair activities via small, socially distanced events throughout the summer and fall. After determining how to run such events safely and gaining approval from our county health department, we were able to hold our Yates County Fair 2020 – Re-Imagined Event, consisting of in-person 4-H project judging and 7 4-H Animal Science Shows. While this year’s event looked much different from a typical County Fair, 4-H members were still able to highlight their skills and talents, while gaining feedback from knowledgeable judges. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County would like to congratulate the following 4-H youth and thank the 4-H’ers, parents, volunteers, and community members who helped make this year’s events a success.
For 4-H Animal Science events, 8 youth exhibitors entered a total of 35 4-H animals. Honors taken in each show are listed below.
Rabbit Show
Master Showman – Laura Bagley
Reserve Master Showman – Brennan Dailey
Best of Breed Holland Lop – Brenna Hathway
Best Opposite Holland Lop – Brennan Dailey
Best of Breed Dutch – Greyson Hathway
Best of Breed Mini Rex – Ginny Savage
Best Opposite Mini Rex – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Pet – Laura Bagley
Best of Show – Greyson Hathway
Goat Show
Master Showman – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage
Reserve Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage
Reserve Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage
Best of Show Dairy Goat – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Full Blood Boer – Ginny Savage
Reserve Champion Full Blood Boer - Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Percentage Boer – Ginny Savage
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer -- Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Meat Goat – Ginny Savage
Best of Show Meat Goat – Ginny Savage
Horse Show
Senior Champion – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Senior Champion – Laura Bagley
Walk-Trot Champion- Elaina Catlin
Reserve Walk-Trot Champion – Keziah Catlin
Gymkhana Show
Senior Champions – Laura Bagley and Brenna Hathway
Walk-Trot Champion- John Catlin
Reserve Walk-Trot Champion – Keziah Catlin
Dog Show
First placed exhibitors included:
Grooming and Handling B – Laura Bagley
Beginner B Obedience – Keziah Catlin
Graduate Beginner A Obedience – Laura Bagley
Rally Novice B – Keziah Catlin
Rally Advanced – Laura Bagley
Agility Pre-Novice – Laura Bagley
Poultry Show
Grand Champion Showman – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Champion Showman – Greyson Hathway
Grand Champion Continental – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Champion Continental – Greyson Hathway
Grand Champion Other Standard – Laura Bagley
Reserve Champion Other Standard – Laura Bagley
Grand Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean legged) – Greyson Hathway
Reserve Champion Bantam (Single Comb Clean-Legged) – Brenna Hathway
Grand Champion Bantam (Feather Legged) – Greyson Hathway
Reserve Champion Bantam (Feather Legged) – Brenna Hathway
Grand Champion Eggs – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Champion Eggs – Greyson Hathway
Best of Show – Laura Bagley
Dairy Cattle Show
Master Showman – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Guernsey – Ginny Savage
Best of Show – Ginny Savage
A special thank you to this year’s judges who worked with Yates County 4-H to share their knowledge and experience with our youth – Jodi Hartman (Rabbit and Dog), Laura Hight (Poultry), Rebekah Bagley (Horse and Gymkhana), George Andrew Jr. (Goat), and Morgan Smithling (Dairy). Additionally, we would like to thank the Yates County Agricultural Society for allowing us to hold events at the county fairgrounds and the Bagley Family for hosting our 4-H Horse Shows.
In the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 6 4-H’ers entered a total of 35 projects. Since this year’s county fair was vastly different from year’s past, we chose to create a unique “Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined” rosette for outstanding exhibits. Projects selected for this honor will be able to go on for state-level judging and/or display in 2021. Yates County 4-H Teen, Brennan Dailey designed this rosette, with 2020 being the only year for 4-H members to receive this recognition. Youth receiving this honor and able to send their projects to the NYS Fair for judging in 2021 include Brenna and Greyson Hathway (Covid-19 Community Service Project Scrapbook), Brennan Dailey (4-H Flag), Audrey Hoffman (Two-Sided Fringed Blouse), and Greyson Hathway (Goat Milk Soaps).
The following youth also received a special Yates County Fair 2020 Re-Imagined Rosette and will be able to send their projects to the NYS Fair in 2021 for display; Alex Hoffman (Waxed Beans), Brenna Hathway (Q-Tip Flower Painting and Pour Painting), and Greyson Hathway (Pour Painting).
A special thank you to this year’s Exhibit Hall judges, Laura Hight, Kris Pearson, Lisa Harper, and Dana Burton. Since exhibits were not able to be on display during county fair week, a traveling 4-H display was created to showcase our 4-H members’ projects. The display spent a week in the window of WFLR in Penn Yan and 2 weeks in the windows of the Masonic Building in Dundee. Thank you to both organizations for hosting our display.
For more information about 4-H in Yates County, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County at 315-536-5123, jja26@cornell.edu, or visit us online at http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth. Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.