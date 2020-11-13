Join ‘Survivor Day’ in Penn Yan

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, Nov. 21

Each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, those who have lost a loved one to suicide gather at events all over the world on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, also known as Survivor Day. There, whether virtually or in person, suicide loss survivors connect with others in their local community to share stories, gain insight about healing, and find comfort and hope in the knowledge that they are not alone.

Have you or someone you know lost a friend, family member, neighbor, or colleague to suicide?

The Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition (YSPC) is hosting its third Survivor Day event from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the American Legion, 2001 Himrod Road, Penn Yan.

“We encourage you to save the date and generously share with others,” said event organizers Beth Habberfield and Denise Slocum. “Join us for conversation, compassion, and snacks.

Our open house includes an activity to honor our losses, followed by a documentary and discussion. Meet other suicide loss survivors and make supportive connections in our community.”

Attendance is limited for safe distancing, so please register in advance online.

Not sure if this is for you? Read “10 Reasons to Attend a Survivor Day Event” at www.afsp.org/story/10-reasons-to-attend-a-survivor-day-event to hear real attendees’ experiences and insights.

If you have questions, please reach out to:

Beth Habberfield, bethhabberfield@gmail.com, 315-729-1334

Denise Slocum, gcs3318@yahoo.com, 315-694-1216