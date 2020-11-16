Speak up about mental health and wellness in your community

The University at Albany School of Public Health is conducting a Rural New York Listening Tour to learn more about the unique aspects of rural communities and culture that may contribute to mental health concerns and increased risk of suicide.

The tour will consist of two 1.5-hour virtual forums via Zoom with each participating rural New York county. One forum will include community providers/stakeholders and the other community members at-large.

The purpose of the listening tour is to gather information on the following questions:

What are the main factors that contribute to increased risk of suicide in rural New York? What factors contribute to positive mental health and well-being? How do community members seek help for behavioral health concerns, and what factors influence these help-seeking preferences? How can rural communities – individually and as a whole – improve availability, awareness, access, and utilization of mental health services and resources?

All information obtained during the forum will remain confidential. Only the listening tour team from the University at Albany will have access to notes and transcripts. At the end of the project, each county will receive a written summary of the results and recommendations coming out of their forums. Information gained across forums conducted in all participating counties will be aggregated to develop an overall set of recommendations for New York State.

Join the Listening Tour

Behavioral health stakeholder virtual discussion

1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Participation for health/behavioral health providers, law enforcement, first responders, clergy, local officials, school personnel, etc.

Register at: http://bit.ly/Yates-Stakeholder

Community-wide virtual discussion

5–6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Participants must be Yates County residents, 18 years or older.

Register at: http://bit.ly/Yates-Community

For additional information, please contact: apuerta@student.nymc.edu