Second suspect arrested in Penn Yan armed robbery case

Trevaughn L. Morgan, 29, of Rochester, was arrested by the Penn Yan Police after an investigation into a home invasion robbery that occurred Oct. 13 in the village.

Morgan and the previously arrested Rucianno O’Malley drove from Rochester to a residence on Elm Street to rob the occupants of money and marijuana. While inside the residence, Morgan allegedly displayed a firearm and threatened to use it against the residents.

Morgan was taken into custody at his Rochester home by Penn Yan Police, who were assisted by agents of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office. Morgan was charged with 1st-degree burglary (a class B felony), 1st-degree robbery (a class B felony), 4th-degree conspiracy (a class E felony), and endangering the welfare of a child. Morgan was arraigned in Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court and was remanded to the Yates County Jail without bail.

Morgan’s co-defendant Rucianno O’Malley remains remanded to the Yates County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, further charges and arrests are pending.