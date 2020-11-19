16 new cases since Friday

Seven-day average rises to 6.2% in Yates County

PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 16, raising the total to 310 from last Friday's report.

Three are close contacts of previous positive cases, two are Dundee Central School District employees, one is a Penn Yan Central School District student, and 10 cases have no known exposure to COVID-19.

"We had an additional 14 cases recover as well," say YCPH in their report. "We continue to monitor our 7- and 14-day average positive test results (6.2% and 5.6% respectively), which are based on N.Y.S. data. If Yates County is designated by NYS as a cluster zone, we will inform the community."

If you are interested in learning more about Governor Cuomo’s micro cluster initiative, visit https://forward.ny.gov/cluster-action-initiative.