New rules for bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms

• Delivery, curbside pick-up without alcohol may continue after 10 p.m.

• Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to 10 people

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and residential gatherings in N.Y. State.

Effective at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, bars, restaurants, and gyms or fitness centers, as well as any State Liquor Authority (SLA)-licensed establishment, will be required to close to customers from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. This also applies to social clubs such as the Elks, Moose, American Legion, etc., as well as restaurants without liquor licenses.

Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go. The SLA will issue further guidance for licensees as to what sales are continued to be permitted.

Cuomo also announced that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. The limit has been implemented due to the recent prevalence of COVID-19 spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties.

“These gatherings have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state,” says Steve Griffin, CEO of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center in Penn Yan. “This public health measure brings New York State in line with neighboring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

“It has also been requested that we continue to highlight the need for our businesses to adhere to their respective COVID-19 best practice safety guidelines to help slow the spread,” says Griffin.

“Yates County has, unfortunately, had the highest percentage of new test positives in the nine-county Finger Lakes region for the last few weeks. Businesses and customers should make sure they are following all respective safety guidelines in an effort to avoid the Governor declaring Yates County as a ‘Yellow Zone’ area. Such a designation would require further restrictions on our businesses and schools.”

The metrics for this designation and the respective restrictions can be found at www.governor.ny.gov. (Yates County is in Tier 4.)