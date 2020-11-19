Police reports published November 18

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Angel L. Vazquez, 60, of Bath Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 4 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to Rockhaven Beach Road in the town of Torrey for a report of a physical domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim who sustained a head injury and was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for a check over. Deputies and Penn Yan Police made contact with Vazquez at his residence after he fled the scene. He was arrested and held at the Yates County Jail to await Arraignment Court.

Holly A. Sabins, 30 of Himrod Road, Penn Yan, was arrested for felony welfare fraud Nov. 5 by Yates County Sheriff’s Investigators. Sabins allegedly failed to report her household composition and income, leading to overpayment of assistance in excess of $3,000. She was charged with two counts of 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing (a class E felony), one count of 3rd-degree welfare fraud, and one count of 3rd-degree larceny (class D felonies). Sabins was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Cameron Sutherland Jr., 55, of Hoyt Road, Penn Yan, was arrested for welfare fraud Nov. 7 by Yates County Sheriff’s Investigators. He allegedly failed to report employment and earned income on his application for public assistance, leading to overpayment of over $700 in benefits. He was charged with 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing (a class E felony), 5th-degree welfare fraud, and petit larceny (class A misdemeanors), and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Douglas E. Petteys, 55, of Hornell, was ticketed Nov. 10 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license and speeding in a school zone. He will answer in village court.

Dutch Kuntry Store owner, Isaac S. Zimmerman, of Rte. 230, Dundee, was issued an appearance ticket Nov. 10 for a violation of Section 12 of the N.Y.S. Public Health Law, a civil violation. Business employees have continued to interact with customers while not wearing facial mouth and nose coverings when within the social distance of six feet. “Counseling and warnings have been issued multiple times to this business by both town code enforcement as well as Deputies throughout the pandemic,” said Sheriff Ron Spike. “The matter is now in local justice court with the district attorney prosecuting.” Zimmerman will appear in Barrington Town Court Nov. 18.

Dana Borglum, 85, of 893 Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 12 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to 899 Pre-Emption Road for a reported physical altercation. Borglum was charged with 2nd-degree harassment after he allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the 88-year-old female victim, not a member of his household. Borglum was taken into custody and held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Five young men were injured in a drunk driving crash at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 15 on Rte. 54 east of Ridge Road in Torrey. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies report driver Kyle A. Hays, 22, of Sturdevant Road, Penn Yan, was traveling east when his vehicle went off the highway, struck the ditch, a utility pole, and an electric fence before coming to rest almost 500 feet into a field. Dresden and Himrod Fire Depts., Penn Yan Volunteer, Gorham, and Finger Lakes Ambulances, Yates Emergency Management, N.Y. State Police, and Penn Yan Police also responded. Hayes and the four passengers, Kalib Hayes, 20, Nicholas Hoover, 21, Jacob Hoover, 22, and Eric Gifford, 23, all of Penn Yan, were all taken to local hospitals with a variety of non-life-threatening injuries. Kyle Hayes was charged with common law DWI and moving from lane unsafely and was released with appearance tickets for Torrey Town Court.