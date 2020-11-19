Seneca Lake Wine Trail Receives Traffic Safety Award

Nontraditional partnership with Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee results in award-winning consumer campaign

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail has been named a 2020 New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) Partners For Safety award recipient. The GTSC started the Partners For Safety awards program in 1996 to recognize voluntary contributions made by corporations, companies, and organizations outside of government in the effort to prevent highway crashes and injuries, promote traffic safety, and make New York State a safer place to live.

The nomination of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail was made by GTSC Program Representative Maureen Kozakiewicz to recognize the organization’s willingness to develop a collaborative message in the form of a point of sale tip card reminding wine trail visitors to taste responsibly. Through this nontraditional partnerships, the “Because We Care” campaign was created to promote highway safety messaging to those 31 member wineries producing in and around the Seneca Lake Wine Trail.

Executive Director Brittany Gibson shares, “Safety is a top priority for the Trail organization as well as all of its member wineries. The “Because We Care” campaign provided an outlet to share tips with visitors to promote responsible visitation to Seneca Lake wineries. This campaign underscores the other safety-focused activities of the Trail and its member wineries including: promoting the use of transportation services and designated drivers, providing non-alcoholic beverages and snack items for purchase, staff training aimed at responsible service and recognizing (and addressing) intoxication, to name just a few. I am so thankful to Maureen for her creativity, to the Trail membership for embracing this campaign, and visitors for ensuring they are exploring the trail safely.” The messaging on the tip card also lives on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail website (https://senecalakewine.com/5-tasting-tips/).