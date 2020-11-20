Dundee man charged with sexual abuse of children

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — Kenneth L. Lafler, 51, was arrested Nov. 11 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies at 27 Franklin St., Dundee, on two warrants for failing to register as a sex offender. Lafler was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment and was remanded without bail due to have two prior felony convictions.

Lafler was also held over to appear in Yates County Criminal Court Thursday, Nov. 12 on a sealed indictment that charges him with one count of 1st-degree criminal sex act (class B violent felony) and two counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse (a class D felony).

Yates County District Attorney says the alleged crimes took place in Penn Yan in 2013, and that Lafler’s two victims were under age 11 at the time.

While Town of Milo Judge Michael Christensen’s remand without bail stands, Yates County Judge Jason Cook set Lafler’s bail on the new charges at $40,000 cash, $80 bond, or $120 partial bond.