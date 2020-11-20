STOP-DWI Thanksgiving

Yates County to participate in statewide crackdown enforcement effort Nov. 25–29

Sheriff Ron Spike announced Monday that Yates County police agencies would participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends. It is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately, more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. Sheriff’s Deputies, State Troopers, and Penn Yan Police will be doing additional enforcement efforts.

“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving,” said Sheriff Spike, “You can help to make a difference by having a Sober Plan! Download the mobile app—“Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp as impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and weekend!”