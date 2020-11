YATES COUNTY — Since last Friday’s report, Yates County Public health’s deputy Director Sara Christensen says that as of 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, they have received 16 new cases.

“Nine cases are close contacts of previous positive cases, and four cases are related to a group home,” says Christensen. No new cases have been reported at local nursing homes. “We have had 14 more cases recover since Friday as well.”