Murphy & Son; Deputy Fire Coordinators

Son takes up post from father after 45 years of service to Yates County

PENN YAN — November 9, Thomas Murphy Jr. was recognized by the Yates County Legislature for his years of service as a surprise. The legislature lured him to the meeting with the resolution for his son, Brian, to be appointed to the same position, and Tom thought he was coming for that. Right after that resolution, Tom’s resolution was brought forward as he was presented with a plaque to recognize his four and a half decades of service.

Resolution:

WHEREAS, recently THOMAS MURPHY JR. of the Town of Benton, retired from his public service to the County of Yates as a Fire Investigator on the Fire Investigation Team and as a Deputy County Fire Coordinator; and

WHEREAS, his dedicated service to the people of the County of Yates was 45 years in length devoted to public safety-related services; and

WHEREAS, Thomas Murphy Jr. has had unswerving loyalty to duty and volunteerism with constant devotion to excellence in fire and emergency services where he has been a friend and model for many, and a mentor to those entering emergency services;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that this Legislature joins those in Yates County Fire and Emergency Services in recognizing Thomas Murphy Jr. for his public safety work, and proficiency in his skills that have benefited so many, and recognizes him for his dedicated distinguished public service and extends gratitude for his community service above self; and be it further

RESOLVED, that a copy of the resolution be provided to Thomas Murphy Jr., the OEM Fire Coordinator, the Sheriff, and the Benton Volunteer Fire Department.