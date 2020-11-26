Former Potter Town Clerk/Tax Collector arrested for embezzlement

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Brown charged with five felonies including grand larceny of over $20,000, government corruption, fraud

POTTER — The former Town Clerk and Tax Collector of the Town of Potter has been arrested on five felonies and one misdemeanor charging her with grand larceny, corruption, record tampering, fraud, and official misconduct.

Julie A. Brown, 49, of Upper Hill Road, Middlesex, was indicted by a Yates County Grand Jury for one count of grand larceny as a crime of public corruption (a class C felony), one count of 2nd degree corrupting of government (a class C felony), two counts of 1st degree tampering with public records (a class D felony), one count of 1st-degree scheme to defraud (a class E felony), and one of count official misconduct (class A misdemeanor).

Brown’s arrest followed an investigation by the Yates County Sheriffs Office, the N.Y. State Comptroller’s Office, and the Yates County District Attorney’s Office into an allegation of missing funds from the Town of Potter.

Brown was employed as Town Clerk and Tax Collector from Jan. 1, 2018, until the spring of 2019. During that time, she allegedly stole over $20,000 in cash payments made to the town for marriage licenses, dog licenses, hunting permits, building permits, and tax payments. Brown was arrested Nov. 20 and arraigned before Acting Yates County Superior Court Judge Barry Porsch Monday, Nov. 23.

“Yates County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division appreciated the professional assistance of the N.Y.S. Comptroller’s Office in this 2019 criminal investigation for embezzlement,” stated Sheriff Ron Spike. “A public office is a public trust, and when an official allegedly violates their oath of office for personal gain they must be brought to justice.”

In accordance with the state Bail Reform laws, Brown was released on her own recognizance to answer the charges in Yates County Court later.