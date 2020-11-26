Police reports published November 25

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Joshua J. Roberts, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 12 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for an infraction. A DMV license check showed his to be under nine suspensions, and he was found with marijuana. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO), 2nd-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and inadequate tail lamps, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Dianna L. Johnson, 37, of Dundee, was arrested Nov. 12 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for an infraction. A DMV license check showed hers to have been revoked since March 2019, and she was driving without a court-ordered alcohol ignition interlock device. She was charged with 2nd-degree AUO, driving without an interlock device, and inadequate tail lamps, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Maria Rosato, 48, of Gorham Hall Road, Stanley, was arrested Nov. 14 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for speeding. A DMV check showed her registration was suspended for lapsed insurance. She was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Brooke A. Arthur, no age given, of Logan, N.J., was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 14 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies in Penn Yan. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety and chemical tests, she was charged with failure to keep right, common law DWI, and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater. She was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Ronald D. Gross, 52, of Nickerbocker Road, Ontario, was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 14 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies following a one-car rollover crash on Rte. 54 in Urbana. Gross allegedly drove while intoxicated and crashed his vehicle in a ditch, and was previously convicted of DWI within 10 years. He was charged with felony DWI, failure to use the designated lane, and refusal to take a breath test. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Mikal Richardson, 39, of Dundee, and Sheena C. Slavick, 33, of Barrington, were arrested Nov. 16 by N.Y. State Police who charged them with petit larceny for an Oct. 15 incident in Barrington. They were both released with appearance tickets for Barrington Town Court.

Jeffrey D. Blair, 35, of Branchport, was arrested Nov. 17 by N.Y. State Troopers for sex offenses in April. He was charged with promotion of a sexual performance by a child (a class D felony), and possession of a sexual performance by a child (a class E Felony). He was held at the Yates County Jail for arraignment.

Lori M. Johnson, 53, of Norris Road, Himrod, was charged with 3rd-degree AUO Nov. 18 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was released with an appearance ticket.

Kayla M. Phillips, 27, of Rte. 14A, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 18 by Yates County Sheriff’s Investigators after she allegedly failed to report employment and income on her application for public assistance, resulting in overpayment of over $1,000. She was charged with 4th-degree welfare fraud and 4th-degree grand larceny (class E felonies) and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Dylan Lackey, 21, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 19 by Penn Yan Police following a disturbance on Court St. He was charged with disorderly conduct and released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Christopher A. Lovejoy, 20, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 20 by Penn Yan Police. Showing signs of intoxication, Lovejoy refused sobriety tests in the field and was taken into custody on suspicion. At the Yates County Jail, he did submit to a chemical test and was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, refusal to take a breath test, unlicensed driving, driving outside permit restrictions, failure to notify DMV of an address change, driver’s view obstructed, and failure to signal a turn within 100 feet. He was held at the jail to await arraignment.

Brittany S. Jensen, 27, of Florence Ave., Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan Police with 3rd-degree AUO for driving with a suspended license Nov. 21. She was released with an appearance ticket.

Devon K. Force, 21, of Rte. 53, Prattsburgh, was charged by Penn Yan Police with driving with a suspended registration and with no insurance Nov. 21. He was released with appearance tickets.

Mark A. Cooper, 52, of Upper Hill Road, Middlesex, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana Nov. 21 by Yates County Deputies backing up a N.Y. State DEC officer. Cooper was released with a ticket for Middlesex Town Court.

Kaitlyn E. Hanes, 20, of Lakemont Himrod Road, Himrod, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration Nov. 22.