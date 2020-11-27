Casey Marcellus Student of the Month

Penn Yan Rotary Club recognizes exemplary junior

The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor Casey Marcellus as Student of the Month Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Penn Yan Academy library. For every month of each school year, the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four-Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions that build goodwill and friendships.

This month’s awardee, Casey Marcellus, an 11th grade honor student at Penn Yan Academy, is a hard-working, successful, and caring student who impresses students and teachers alike.

Casey, with her mother Kathleen at her side, was presented by PYA vice-principal Warren Kinsey, who reported that Casey is a living model of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” Casey works on the school yearbook committee which is working creatively and diligently to create a book of memories of this school year, despite COVID-19 challenges, that can be enjoyed and cherished by the PYA students and faculty. Casey also, as a member of the PYA Pep Club, is working with other students to create fun events for her fellow students. As a Drama Club member, Casey is involved in preparing a virtual drama event. Casey also uses her time and talent, as a member of the PYA FFA, to work on fundraising projects. Mr. Kinsey told us that Casey works in all these groups to bring out a positive outlook in all the students of Penn Yan Academy..

Her involvement in these extra-curricular activities has not at all hindered Casey’s excellence as a student. In fact, Casey will be graduating from high school a year early to begin her college studies at either Keuka College or FLCC. Casey plans to major in psychology, working toward gaining knowledge and skills to work effectively with those in prison.

Casey received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Longs’ Cards and Books. This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.