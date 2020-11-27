Hope Walk of Yates County receives $6,000 donation from Friendly

Hope Walk of Yates County (HWYC) received a generous donation Tuesday, Nov. 17 from Friendly Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Penn Yan. With the help of Friendly Dodge Chrysler Jeep, the HWYC met it’s 2020 fundraising goal for the year.

Friendly’s has an annual “Test Drive Away Cancer” campaign where they donate for each auto purchase during October. The dealership reached its goal of giving $6,000 to the Hope Walk of Yates County, which can now be used to help support local cancer patients.

Assistance is available for any resident living in Yates County currently receiving treatments for cancer. For more information: hopewalkofyatescounty.org or 1-607-283-4673.