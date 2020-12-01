Online PYA ‘meet & greet’

While they couldn’t meet in person, several Penn Yan Academy students were able to attend the last Board of Education meeting for a listening session to give their thoughts on several questions posed by the members. Students said they were proud of PYA’s diversity and adaptability during the COVID crisis; that their teachers had prepared them well for graduation, offering lots of opportunities for learning, encouraging self-reliance, and being flexible and available during distance learning. They also said that transition from middle to high school was very smooth, but the move from St. Michael’s School to PYMS was difficult. They also pointed out the technical difficulty of how slow in-school internet can be during the day with so many students trying to access it at one time.