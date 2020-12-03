Police reports published December 2

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Destiny M. BreMiller, 19, of John Green Road, Dundee, was arrested Nov. 24 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a reported burglary in process. After an extensive search of the property, Deputies determined no burglary had taken place, and the report was suspected to be the result of drug use. The search had revealed no intruders, but a quantity of suspected marijuana was found. BreMiller was determined to be in an unfit state to care for her children at the time. She was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Child Protective Services were called to take custody of the children, and BreMiller was taken to the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Michael L. Rochester II, 43, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 25 by Penn Yan Police after he was stopped for an infraction. Showing signs of intoxication, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. He was charged with DWI and disobeying a traffic control device, and was later released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Isaiah E. Dombroski, 24, and Kayleigh D. Rotter, 19, both of Canandaigua, were arrested Nov. 25 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for a violation. A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana, and they were charged with unlawful possession. Both were released with appearance tickets for village court.

Skyler M. Christensen, 21, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving Nov. 26 by Penn Yan Police. Showing signs of intoxication, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was later released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Ryan D. Cadwell, 38, of Washington St., Dundee, was arrested Nov. 28 by Penn Yan Police following a complaint he filed and signed Nov. 27, stating a window in his vehicle was broken by an unknown person while parked in a municipal parking lot. Investigation revealed video coverage of the area that showed Cadwell arrived with the window already broken. When contacted, he admitted his false report, and turned himself in to Police. He was charged with 3rd degree falsely reporting an incident and making a false punishable statement, and was released to answer in Penn Yan Village Court later.