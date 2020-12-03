YCE Distributes $31,300

Community Endowment benefits 12 nonprofits serving Yates County

The Yates Community Endowment awarded $31,300 in grants to a dozen organizations that are serving Yates County residents.

Since its founding in 2011, the Yates Community Endowment has awarded more than $700,000 to support projects and programs in Yates County.

The 2020 grants awarded by the Endowment and several of its affiliate funds went to the following nonprofit organizations:

Arts Center of Yates County: To support the Rebooting Art program that allows for county residents to take part in the Arts Center workshops at a discounted price and in socially distanced space. $1,700

Center for Disability Rights: For the Rochester Rookies Wheelchair and Ambulatory Track & Field Program to provide a structured character-building experience for youth diagnosed with physical, learning, and developmental disabilities through participation in athletic training and tournament competition. $500

Dundee Library: To support the Girls Who Code program, which will engage 20 to 30 girls in grades 3 to 12 in computer science programming and hands-on skills, and develop a supportive community. $6,000

Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes: For the LGBTQ Advocacy Program, which serves as the main source for education, resources, and support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning community in the region. $1,500

Finger Lakes Horizon Economic Development Corporation: To support the Yates County Be Local, Buy Local gift certificate program that promotes Yates County retail businesses through the trying times of the pandemic. $2,500

Manor Crest Foundation: The Communication With A Twist project is designed to increase and expand communication during the pandemic for residents of Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home and Clinton Crest Manor using electronic devices. $5,000 (Fully funded by the Robert F. Flickinger Memorial Fund)

Our Town Rocks: This program encourages neighborhood self-reliance and furnishes continued support to promote and provide opportunities for Dundee residents of all ages to cultivate an active, healthy mind and become life-long learners. $3,500

Penn Yan Central School District: For the Family Support Center, which provides free, solution-focused grief therapy to students and their families to address issues that become barriers to the functioning of a successful family. $1,500 (Fully funded by the Spring Hill Fund).

Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, Inc.: For the Kids Rights to Personal Safety program, which educates Yates County children about their rights to be safe, to be heard, and to be believed. $4,000

Thrive to Survive: The Building Cancer Support Services initiative focuses on improving support services for cancer patients in rural communities, with an expansion into Yates County. $500

Yates County History Center: For help covering the museum’s operating expenses, which are continuing to be paid while it remains closed, so that it can be a resource for the community in the future. $2,900

YMCA of Greater Rochester: Supports scholarships for Yates County youth to attend Camp Cory and participate in day-long, interactive educational curricula, including STEM and leadership-infused learning for youth ages 3 to 15. $1,700

In May, the Yates Community Endowment Advisory Board established the Yates Emergency Relief Fund to support nonprofits during the pandemic. More than $141,000 has been raised from local donors along with a generous match from the Nord Family Foundation. By early November, 28 grants totaling $131,527 had been awarded to the following 21 nonprofits serving Yates County:

If you are interested in seeing which of your neighbors and friends who donate to the Yates Community Endowment and the Yates Emergency Relief Fund, visit racf.org/YatesDonors.

For more information on the Yates Community Endowment, visit www.racf.org/Yates or call Jonathan Hoose at 585.341.4363. If you are interested in making a contribution to the Endowment, you can mail a check payable to Yates Community Endowment, 500 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607, or make an online donation at racf.org/SupportYates.