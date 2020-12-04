Penn Yan’s Ken Buschner a top pedal pusher

Upstate Bike MS: Inside Out ride raises $43,466

The National MS Society brought cyclists together Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 for Bike MS: Inside Out for the annual event, but with a difference.

Bike MS: Inside Out is the first-ever nationwide Bike MS event that let cyclists build their own adventure in a top-of-the-line cycling experience that everyone can be a part of no matter where or how they ride.

One of the event organizers for New York is photographer Ken Buschner of Penn Yan, providing leadership and services outside N.Y. City. This is Ken’s ninth year serving on the Upstate N.Y. MS Society Board of Trustees.

“This is our 10th season riding and raising funds and awareness of this disease that impacts tens of thousands of families nationally,” says Ken, who does more than just organize. Buschner’s own Bike MS team was second overall in fundraising this fall with a total of $6,081, and he personally was third in the region raising $2,740 individually.

“Many donors and riders are Yates County residents, and some team riders travel from Pennsylvania and Vermont to aid the cause,” says Ken. After the ride, Ken and his wife, Michelle, host the team and spouses for a lakeside feast.

“Thank you for being a part of Bike MS history and joining forces with us on an epic bike adventure,” wrote Maura Bushior, the Upstate event coordinator. “I’m humbled and awed by your tenacity and power to create real results. In the middle of summer, we really did not know what fundraising would look like this year. We knew it would be different, and we knew there would be challenges. But you all have met every challenge head on and together raised $43,466 to help fund breakthroughs for people living with MS.”

Top Three Teams

Saints & Spinners : $7,717

: $7,717 Team Hosmer : $6,884

: $6,884 Keuka MS Team 2020: $6,081

Top Individual Fundraisers