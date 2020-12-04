StarShine cancelled

'Let your star shine differently this year!'

In light of the the COVID-19 pandemic, Yates County Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Bacher released the following statement:

"As 2020 comes to a close, the annual StarShine celebration in Penn Yan will not be taking place. This was a difficult decision that the Yates County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the StarShine Committee did not take lightly. This was a decision based on the responsibility of community safety. Yates County residents are encouraged to spread holiday cheer and decorate your home a bit extra and to let your "Stars Shine" differently this year. Remember to support local businesses and discover all that is available close to home. Safely shop in store, order curbside pickup, or order online.

"Wishing everyone a happy, safe and prosperous holiday season! We look forward to future StarShine events in years to come."