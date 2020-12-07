Habitat adapts to change

The dedication of local volunteers is reflected in one fact: Yates County Habitat for Humanity completed its most recent home in just under a year, including a several-months-long pause during the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. The house, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on a previously-vacant lot on Lincoln Ave. in the village of Penn Yan, is now a comfortable home for a young family. As is the case with all Habitat homes, the partner family contributed hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” toward the completion of their home, and community partners like local churches and community groups also contributed funding and donations in kind.

With the Lincoln Ave. home completed and the weather changing, Yates County Habitat for Humanity has decided to temporarily suspend the family selection and construction processes. The chapter has also decided to forgo the annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, traditionally held during Penn Yan’s Starshine celebration. The health and safety of the community is of utmost importance to Yates County Habitat, and the members have decided to skip Pancake Day for 2020 out of an abundance of caution.

In lieu of participating in annual fundraisers like Pancake Day, Habitat invites community members to donate directly. Donations are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Yates County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 391, Penn Yan, NY 14527.